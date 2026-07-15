Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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15.07.2026 21:39:27
Bloom Energy vs. Plug Power: Which Fuel Cell Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the global energy transition accelerates, investors are weighing the potential of fuel cell technology to power a carbon-neutral future. Choosing between Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) requires a close look at their paths toward profitability.Bloom Energy focuses on solid oxide fuel cells that provide on-site power for data centers and industrial sites. Plug Power aims to build a full green hydrogen economy, from production and liquefaction to fuel cell applications. Both companies are prominent players in the energy space, but they offer distinct business models for long-term investors.Bloom Energy sells stationary power systems that operate without a connection to the traditional electrical grid. The company targets high-demand users in the industrial stocks category, including semiconductor manufacturers and hospitals. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) remains a key partner for on-site power for AI data centers, and a recent $25 billion financing expansion with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) supports larger fuel cell deployments. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of future growth depends on these core relationships.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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13.07.26
|Nach Short-Attacke: Bloom Energy-Aktie fällt - das sollten Anleger beachten (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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01.07.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie legt kräftig zu und gibt direkt wieder nach: Erweiterte 25-Milliarden-Kooperation mit Brookfield im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)