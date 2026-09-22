Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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22.09.2026 21:24:01

Bloom Energy vs. Plug Power: Which Fuel Cell Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The shift toward decarbonization has placed hydrogen technologies at the center of the clean energy transition. Choosing between Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) requires understanding their distinct paths to profitability.

Bloom Energy focuses on providing on-site power through solid-oxide fuel cells, while Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem. Both companies operate within the expanding clean energy market, yet they target different applications ranging from data center power to fuel-cell powered warehouse equipment, making them popular choices for investors seeking hydrogen exposure.

Bloom Energy manufactures and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems that provide reliable, on-site electricity for high-demand customers within the group of industrial stocks focused on the energy transition. In its latest annual report, the company highlighted a global deployment of approximately 1.5 gigawatts across more than 1,200 installations. Key partners and customers include American Electric Power Co (NASDAQ:AEP) and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), with a growing focus on meeting the massive energy needs of artificial intelligence data centers.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bloom Energy 241,50 -0,21% Bloom Energy
Plug Power Inc. 1,83 0,05% Plug Power Inc.

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