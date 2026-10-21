Bloom Energy Aktie

Bloom Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079

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21.10.2026 12:32:42

Bloom Energy vs. Vistra: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) requires deciding between a specialized clean-technology manufacturer and a diversified utility giant that is currently benefiting from surging power demand.

Bloom Energy provides decentralized power solutions using its proprietary fuel cells, while Vistra offers a massive scale of generation including nuclear and natural gas. Both companies are increasingly essential to the expanding electricity needs of modern digital infrastructure but offer very different risk and reward profiles for investors.

Bloom Energy designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems that provide onsite electricity for commercial and industrial customers. The company focuses on the industrial stocks sector by selling its Energy Servers to data centers, semiconductor manufacturers, and hospitals. A significant part of its current strategy involves a partnership with American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to provide up to 1 gigawatt of power for high-demand applications. It also maintains a strategic relationship with Brookfield (NYSE:BN), which includes a $5.0 billion financing framework for future projects. Other key relationships involve SK ecoplant in the Republic of Korea, which serves as a distribution partner and equity holder.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bloom Energy 192,40 -9,25% Bloom Energy
Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs 9 825,00 4,41% Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs

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