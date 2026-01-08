:be Aktie
Bloom Energy Was on Fire in 2025 -- and the Real Life-Changing Growth May Still Be Ahead
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was one of the surprise winners from the 2025 artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company's power generation platform has been identified as a solution to meet the soaring demand for energy supply to AI data centers.That helped the stock rocket almost 300% higher in 2025. The company announced deals with major AI infrastructure developers that could significantly increase Bloom's revenue stream. Yet even after such a monster move in the stock, the real growth ahead for the business could drive even more gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
