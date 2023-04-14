|
14.04.2023 02:00:07
Bloomberg and Amazon Jump On the ChatGPT Train
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.There's a ghost in the machine, or is it a bot in The Terminal?On Thursday, a Bloomberg official told CNBC that the company plans to weave ChatGPT-style software into its Bloomberg terminal product. The same day, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company -- which has slashed other parts of its business along with 27,000 jobs -- is "investing heavily" in generative AI.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
