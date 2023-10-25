Bloomberg Government Will Provide Expert Market Insights at AFCEA DC 2023-2024 DC Luncheon Series

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced it is the exclusive industry insights media sponsor of the AFCEA Washington, DC Chapter (AFCEA DC) 2023-2024 Luncheon Series.

The AFCEA DC luncheon series brings together leaders from defense and intelligence communities and their industry partners to explore strategies and issues related to information technology. This year's series consists of seven luncheons from November 2023 through June 2024 on topics ranging from digital twins to generative AI to support the warfighter to DISA and Space Force priorities. At each of these events, a Bloomberg Government analyst will provide industry and market insights that draw on Bloomberg Government's federal market intelligence.

"BGOV is proud to partner with AFCEA DC on this valuable series of conversations, bringing together those working in government and industry," said Arielle Elliott, president, Bloomberg Government. "Our expert analysis, along with our focused data sets and propriety tools, enable our customers to make smarter decisions, discover more relevant federal contracting opportunities, and identify potential partners."

"We are thrilled to have Bloomberg Government as the industry insights series sponsor of our 2023-2024 luncheon series," said Jessica Hersey, President of AFCEA DC. "Attendees of our annual luncheon series will benefit from Bloomberg Government's trusted market insights and analysis."

The first event in the series, "Forging Future Frontlines with Digital Twins for Warfighting: How the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community are Building Digital Twins to Strengthen Warfighting Capabilities," will be held November 1 at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia.

For more information about Bloomberg Government, visit http://onb-gov.com/8GQZ50PYAxW.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

About AFCEA Washington, DC Chapter

AFCEA Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, intelligence community, national security and military health related agencies. Chapter activities include monthly luncheon programs, featuring a panel of government and military leaders, the annual Winter Gala networking event, and the Spring Military IT Leadership Awards. Additionally, the chapter hosts a full-day technology summit in the Spring and works year-round to raise funds for STEM scholarships. Since May 1989, AFCEA Washington, DC has awarded 450 scholarships totaling more than $2,800,000 to students from 112 area high schools going to 80 U.S. colleges. For more information, visit dc.afceachapters.org.

About AFCEA International

AFCEA is an international organization that serves its members by providing a forum for the ethical exchange of information. AFCEA is dedicated to increasing knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications, and electronics for the defense, homeland security and intelligence communities. For more information, visit www.afcea.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-government-will-provide-expert-market-insights-at-afcea-dc-2023-2024-dc-luncheon-series-301967446.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Government