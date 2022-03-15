Bloomberg Launches Global All-to-All Bond Trading Service

New offering provides market participants access to global intermediation services



LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of Bloomberg Bridge, a new global all-to-all service that supports intermediated trading for corporate and emerging market bonds. Clients will be able to launch Request for Quote (RFQ) tickets for applicable securities or respond to an RFQ to seamlessly execute a trade, supported by dedicated Goldman Sachs intermediation desks.

Bloomberg Bridge is scheduled to go live in Europe in Q2 2022 and subsequently in the US and APAC. Bloomberg Bridge is designed to offer users the ability to source a deep pool of liquidity from Bloomberg's global network of institutional investors and dealer firms, which currently number over 3,700.

All-to-all trading, which allows buy-side institutions to participate in providing liquidity and also gain access to deeper liquidity has seen consistent growth. Recent research from Coalition Greenwich found that the use of all-to-all trading for U.S corporate bonds increased from approximately 5% in 2017 to 12% in 2020.

"The introduction of Bloomberg Bridge to our all-to-all offering allows us to streamline and optimize trading workflows, and provides our clients with access to greater liquidity," said Ben Macdonald, Global Head of Enterprise Products at Bloomberg. "We are focused on delivering value to our clients through the continued enhancement of our electronic trading solutions that support our clients' trading strategies in the most efficient way possible."

Bloomberg Bridge will expand on the intermediation services currently supported by Bloomberg in the United States.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-launches-global-all-to-all-bond-trading-service-301502534.html

SOURCE Bloomberg