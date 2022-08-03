Bloomberg Law Announces Inaugural Law School Innovation Program

Submissions from U.S. Law Schools Accepted Through September 6, 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced a new program to recognize law schools and their faculty and staff that have implemented and led innovative programs into their curricula that advance new methodologies and approaches to student instruction, legal technology implementation and usage, experiential learning, and other facets of legal education.

Bloomberg Law is excited to recognize law schools and their faculty and staff who are pioneering innovative curricula.

"At Bloomberg Law, we are deeply committed to innovation," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Through this new program, we are excited to encourage and raise awareness of the importance of innovation in legal education by recognizing the law school faculty, staff, and administrators who are pioneering educational innovations that benefit their students, their schools, and the legal field."

Applications will be evaluated on the criteria of innovation, impact on students, ability to advance the legal industry, and replicability. Submissions will be accepted through September 6, 2022. More information and submission guidelines are available at http://onb-law.com/6k8v50K6n92.

The inaugural finalists will be recognized in early 2023.

