07.09.2023 14:30:00
Bloomberg Makes Alternative Data Accessible Alongside Traditional Financial Data
New Bloomberg Terminal function lowers barrier to entry for investors to use alternative data
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the introduction of a new alternative data function, ALTD
Currently, alternative data adoption by investors is limited by the high cost of quality datasets and the requirement of building dedicated teams of data scientists in order to utilize data effectively in research workflows. Through the Bloomberg Second Measure acquisition completed in 2020, Bloomberg began offering the highly sought-after consumer transaction data feed and analytics products. Now, through ALTD
"With ALTD
Bloomberg Second Measure serves as the flagship data analytics source for ALTD
"Bloomberg is breaking down a critical barrier to enable wider utilization of alternative data, and we are thrilled to be the launch partner for this vision. Location analytics presents a critical lens to viewing true company performance and bringing this perspective into a unified view is a leap forward in empowering investors to deepen their understanding of market opportunities," said Koby Ben-Zvi, President of, Placer.ai. "Through ALTD
Richard Lai, Global Head of Alternative Data in Bloomberg's Office of the CTO added, "Alternative data enables customers to gain faster, deeper insights into company performance. The launch of ALTD
ALTD
About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.
About Bloomberg Second Measure
Bloomberg Second Measure is a leading provider of transaction data analytics that reliably deliver valuable insights into company performance and consumer trends. Some of the world's largest investment firms and consumer brands use Bloomberg Second Measure's proprietary analytics for daily tracking of thousands of public and private companies. Bloomberg—the global business and financial information and news leader—acquired the company in late 2020. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.secondmeasure.com.
About Placer.ai
Placer.ai is the most advanced foot traffic analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities.
https://www.placer.ai/
