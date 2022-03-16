Bloomberg New Economy Announces May 18-19 Dates, Advisory Board for Inaugural "Gateway" Latin America Event in Panama

Global and Latin American corporate and government leaders headline new advisory board and delegation

Focus turns to global and regional economic growth and international collaboration

NEW YORK and PANAMA CITY, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg announced that the first Bloomberg New Economy Gateway regional convening will be held Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19 in Panama City. The editorial program will focus on Latin America's economic future as the region rebuilds from the devastation of Covid. In addition, Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America will examine the potential spillover from the war in Ukraine on developing nations that are now facing new threats from food shortages, rising energy prices and broken supply chains.

Global and Latin American leaders from private and public sectors, from both developed and emerging economies, will meet to discuss and act on these critical issues and others across Bloomberg New Economy's five editorial pillars – trade, finance, health, cities, and climate change. This is the first-ever Bloomberg New Economy event held outside of Asia, expanding on the flagship New Economy Forum, which held its fourth edition in Singapore in November 2021.

Bloomberg LP Chairman Peter Grauer said, "Bloomberg New Economy and the flagship Forum have evolved over four years to build cooperation between not just the East and West, but North and South. The first Gateway event in Panama this May will strengthen our year-round work in support of that vision, bringing top business executives and government leaders together to focus on Latin America's growth."

The Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America preliminary agenda is available here. More specifics on programming will be announced and will focus on these areas:

Wednesday, May 18 – Restoring Growth, Jobs and Trust – A discussion on helping LatAm grow again post-covid, dealing with inflation and empowering entrepreneurs – especially women – and looking at regional and global supply chains.

Thursday, May 19 – Striving for Social and Environmental Progress – Rebuilding healthcare systems after the Covid pandemic to prepare for the next possible shock, Closing the poverty gap by realizing the right to health; and protecting Latin America's Biodiversity.

The President of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, said, "Panama is a true gateway for trade, so we are a perfect place to host this first Bloomberg New Economy event in Latin America. We are delighted to be hosting dignitaries and executives from around the world and region."

The Bloomberg Gateway Latin America event is being developed and steered in cooperation with its advisory board which includes: Adrienne Arsht, Executive Vice Chair, The Atlantic Council; Andre de Street Aguiar, Co-Founder, StoneCo; Leon Falic, President, Duty Free Americas; Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO, Itaú Unibanco; Jay Hartzell, President, The University of Texas Austin; Jorge Paulo Lemann, Founder, 3G Capital; Stanley Motta, President and Director, Motta International; Shannon K. O'Neil, Vice President, Latin American Studies, Council on Foreign Relations; Mauricio Ramos, President, CEO and Executive Director, Millicom International; Luis Sarmiento Gutierrez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Aval; Susan Segal, President and CEO, Council of the Americas; and Blanca Treviño, President and Chief Executive Officer, Softtek.

Jorge Paulo Lemann, Founder of Brazil's 3G Capital, said, "The Bloomberg New Economy Gateway event is a fresh, new, and perfect opportunity for corporate executives and government officials to share their best ideas on how to create a stronger future for Latin America."

Mike Bloomberg'sNovember 2021 announcement of Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America at the 2021 Bloomberg New Economy Forum is available here.

To sign up for updates on Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America, click on this link.

For questions about participation, please contact Andrea Martin-Meyerhoff at amartinmeyer@bloomberg.net.

