Bloomberg to Host Inaugural European New Economy Gateway in Ireland on April 18-19, 2023

Bloomberg New Economy, IDA Ireland partner to convene leaders from private and public sectors to focus on Europe's role in the Global Economy

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Media today announced that the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Europe will be held in Ireland on April 18-19, 2023. This conference, Bloomberg New Economy's first in Europe, is being convened in partnership with IDA Ireland, a world leader in investment promotion and development.

The New Economy Gateway series, launched in Panama in May 2022, brings together leaders from the private and public sectors to discuss, analyze and propose solutions to the economy's most pressing problems. It's informed by Bloomberg New Economy's five editorial pillars -- Finance, Commerce, Sustainability, Resilience, Security -- and expands on conversations at the flagship Bloomberg New Economy Forum, held annually in November.

In Ireland, the Gateway editorial program will be built around the theme of "Reglobalization": In spite of geopolitical stresses, supply-chain bottlenecks and the persistence of Covid-19, trade is as essential as ever. There's no going back to the old globalization. This new globalization -- or reglobalization -- will be different.

"Ireland is a perfect host for Europe's first Bloomberg New Economy convening," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "Ireland is a growing commercial capital that plays a critical role in transatlantic business and in helping to shape the EU's post-Brexit relationship with the UK. As we expand our New Economy platform, we look forward to hosting conversations in Ireland with business and government leaders who are building a more sustainable European – and global – economy."

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar T.D. said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Ireland to showcase the pro-business, welcoming environment we have worked so hard to create. The fact that Bloomberg has chosen Ireland to host its first Europe-based event is a testament to our position at the heart of the EU. Speakers will discuss the big challenges facing economies around the world, such as the future of trade and how to break the link between fossil fuels and economic prosperity. Some of the world's most distinguished leaders will be visiting our shores to take part and I look forward to hearing their contributions."

IDA Ireland will again be a Spotlight Economy Partner for the fifth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 14-17, 2022. Since its inception in 2018, the Forum has served as an essential platform for policy makers, top investors and influential thinkers to have an open dialogue, unencumbered by cultural differences, trade tensions or commercial rivalries.

Martin D. Shanahan, CEO of IDA said: "Ireland is one of the most globalized economies in the world. Creating a platform, with Bloomberg, to facilitate discussions on Europe's and Ireland's role in the global economy is a natural extension of our work in creating a welcoming, stable and secure environment for investors. The first European Bloomberg New Economy Forum will be an opportunity to showcase what Europe and Ireland have to offer, within a very challenging, uncertain and competitive global environment."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-to-host-inaugural-european-new-economy-gateway-in-ireland-on-april-18-19-2023-301647017.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Media