Bloomin' Brands Sees Sharp Drop In FY26 Adj. EPS; Q4 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.59 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.57 to $0.62 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales between flat and 1 percent growth.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.90 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5 to 2.5 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Bloomin' Brands of $13.48 million or $0.16 per share, narrower than $79.46 million or C$0.93 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations increased to $0.14 per share from $0.12 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net earnings were $0.25 per share, compared to $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $0.26 per share, compared to last year's $0.22 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up 0.3 percent to $958.03 billion from $952.09 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable restaurant sales were flat.

BLMN closed Tuesday's regular trading session on Nasdaq at $5.87, down $0.27 or 4.40 percent.

