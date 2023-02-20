Blount County Board of Education selects Ripley PR as public relations agency of record

The Maryville, Tenn.-based public relations agency will help the school system rebrand and improve communications with parents, teachers and staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blount County (Tennessee) Board of Education has voted to hire Ripley PR, an elite global public relations agency, as its agency of record.

Last year, the Blount County School System (BCS) issued a request for proposals to help the school system rebrand the district in the community, introduce new Director of Schools David Murrell, create monthly community newsletters and train groups in verbal and written communication. The board voted to approve the contract with Ripley PR on Feb. 2 at its regular monthly meeting.

"We want to showcase the great things going on in our district and knew we needed to reach out to a professional public relations team who could help us improve our communication with parents and the general public," said Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications. "After reviewing all of the proposals received during the RFP period, it was clear that Ripley PR provided the best solution to help our school system rebrand and improve the way we interact with our local population. Ripley PR's dedication to and vested interest in Blount County is also a plus. They understand the community and know how our citizens want to receive information."

Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley, who grew up in Blount County and attended Fairview Elementary and William Blount High School, said she is excited that her team has been given the opportunity to showcase the positive efforts of the system's educators and administrators.

"We are honored to have been chosen by Blount County Schools to help them improve their interaction with our great community," Ripley said. "It's vital that the school system shows parents, taxpayers and other stakeholders how it effectively prepares students with the skills they need to face the challenges of the 21st century. We look forward to working with administrators and educators to deliver a communications plan that will keep parents and the public informed."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on PR for B2B, skilled trades, technology and franchise development. Ripley PR has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchise five years in a row. The agency offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies.

