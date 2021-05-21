+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
21.05.2021 07:30:00

Blu Ventures Doubles Down on Cybersecurity Strategy

VIENNA, Va., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Venture Investors, a primary source venture capital firm, today announced the launch of the BVI Cyber Fund, a $25M fund targeted at Series A growth companies in cybersecurity. This fund builds on the success and momentum Blu Ventures has established in supporting the cybersecurity ecosystem in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

"With over 800 cybersecurity firms in the Washington, D.C. region, Blu Ventures is seated at the center of the cyber/intelligence ecosystem," said Michael Sutton, Investment Committee member and former CSO of Zscaler. "We are excited to continue helping fast-growing cyber companies scale and tackle the most difficult cybersecurity challenges facing commercial and government organizations today."

The timing of the BVI Cyber Fund comes at a pivotal time given the record-breaking increase in sophisticated breaches and cyberattacks and President Biden's May 12, 2021 Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity. Blu Ventures has and will continue to invest in forward-looking cybersecurity technologies within core areas that include Endpoint Detection & Response, Data Storage; Web & Cloud; Messaging; Network; Industrial & Internet of Things (IoT); Threat Intel; Mobile; Fraud Protection & Transaction; Risk, Compliance & Training; Specialized Threat Analysis & Protection and Security Ops & Incident Response.

About Blu Venture Investors
Founded in 2010, Blu Ventures has deployed $85MM in capital to date in early-stage cyber and enterprise software firms. Currently, the firm is invested in 35 cyber companies to include ID.me, Cybrary, Huntress Labs, Ostendio and Threat Quotient. As a primary source venture capital firm, Blu's principals bring expertise across a variety of industries and an investment perspective closely aligned with entrepreneurs. For more information, visit https://bluventureinvestors.com.

