16.02.2022 12:40:43
Blucora Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$23.69 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$50.70 million, or -$1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.13 million or -$0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $178.33 million from $155.16 million last year.
Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$23.69 Mln. vs. -$50.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.49 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $178.33 Mln vs. $155.16 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 - $1.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $314.5 - $346.5 Mln
