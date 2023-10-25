Blue-9 Partners With KONG For One-of-a-Kind Canine Collaboration

Limited Edition KONG x KLIMB Dog Training Platform to Benefit Shelter Dogs

MAQUOKETA, Iowa , Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue-9 Pet Products , a leading provider of innovative pet products, is excited to announce the release of the KONG x KLIMB Dog Training System — a one- of- a- kind canine training platform inspired by KONG's Classic Red tone.

Blue-9 Pet Products announces the release of the KONG x KLIMB Dog Training System.

The KLIMB's durability and design makes it the perfect tool for "place training" – a method used to give dogs a place to go any time they need relief from stress, as well as a place to provide comfort, help manage behaviors, and to focus on learning new things.

In addition to helping dog owners with their training, this collaboration also comes at a big boost for local dog shelters, as a donation from each KONG x KLIMB purchase will be made to local shelters.

"KONG and Blue-9 both have incredibly loyal customers. Because of our mutual desire to have a positive impact on the lives of the pets we call family, it made sense for us to team up," said Jamie Popper, director of marketing at Blue-9. "The best part of this collaboration is that we're able to elevate a shelter dog's life with each purchase."

The KONG x KLIMB dog training system will be available for purchase on Blue-9.com starting Oct. 25.

About Blue-9: With a strong emphasis on quality, versatility, and innovation, Blue-9 Pet Products has earned a reputation as a reliable and respected name in the pet industry, supported by veterinarians, professional dog trainers, and pet owners alike. From the award-winning Balance Harness, to the newly launched Restore Dog Bed, Blue-9's commitment to creating top-notch products that pet owners can trust is evident. Blue-9's mission is to provide pet owners with solution-based products that help promote and grow the human-canine bond.

About KONG: Founded in 1976, KONG toys encourage play, satisfying instinctual needs and strengthening the bond between people and their beloved animals. Beginning with its pioneering KONG Classic dog toy, the company now offers a full range of products for dogs. Visit kongcompany.com to learn more.

