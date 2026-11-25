Boat Rocker Media Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR2G / ISIN: CA09664U1012
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25.11.2026 18:17:27
Blue Ant Media Turns To Loss In Q4
(RTTNews) - Blue Ant Media Corporation (BAMI.TO, BRMIF), a Canadian streamer, production studio, and rights-management company, reported a loss in its fourth quarter compared to a profit year-over-year, despite a significant rise in revenue. The company attributed the loss to a non-cash impairment in 2026 and a one-time gain in the previous year.
The last quarter of 2026 recorded a loss, attributable to shareholders, of C$0.794 million, or C$0.03 per share, compared with net income of C$28.979 million, or C$1.50 per share, in the same period last year. The loss was due to a non-cash impairment in Canadian Media in fiscal 2026 and a prior-year gain on bargain purchase in fiscal 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to C$21.803 million from C$11.988 million in the prior year quarter.
Revenue for the quarter was C$160.115 million, as against C$60.837 million a year ago.
Blue Ant Media shares are currently up 5.90 percent on the OTC, trading at $3.95. In the Toronto exchange, the company's shares are trading at C$5.55, down 1.94 percent.
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