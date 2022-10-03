|
03.10.2022 16:50:45
Blue Apron Plunges On Deal For Possible Sale Of Shares; Lower-than-expected Revenue
(RTTNews) - Shares of meal-kit delivery service provider Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) have plunged more than 32% Monday morning after the company announced distribution Agreement with Canaccord Genuity LLC for a possible sale of the company's stock.
As per the distribution agreement, Blue Apron can sell up to $15 million of Class A common stock through Canaccord. Canaccord will receive a commission of 3% of the aggregate proceeds.
The company intends to use the proceedings from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Additionally, Blue Apron reported preliminary third-quarter revenue in the range of $109 million-$112 million, about $16 million-$19 million lower than its previous expectation. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company report revenue of $129.6 million for the quarter.
APRN, currently at $3.89, has traded in the range of $2.27-$12.76 in the last 1 year.
