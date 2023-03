Blue Apron Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenue Flat

(RTTNews) - Meal-kit delivery service provider Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss was $21.78 million or $0.49 per share, compared to last year's net loss of $26.44 million or $0.93 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $13.5 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.9 million in 2021.

Net revenue was $106.81 million, nearly flat with last year's $107.01 million.

Average Order Value of $73.15 increased 14.7 percent year-over-year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 12.6 percent to trade at $0.85.