Blue Bird Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and cleaner-emission school buses, announced today its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. The company will be participating in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, held virtually on June 1, 2022 and in the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference held in-person in New York City on June 8, 2022.

To inquire about meeting availability and scheduling, please reach out to:

Craig-Hallum: chconference@craig-hallum.com

UBS: Katie Oakford at katie.oakford@ubs.com

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird's line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.

