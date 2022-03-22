Blue Bird Appoints Britton Smith to Top Executive for Electrification and Chief Strategy Officer

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, today announced the appointment of Britton Smith as senior vice president, Electrification and Chief Strategy Officer, with immediate effect.

In his current role, Smith is responsible for further strengthening Blue Bird’s leadership in electric-powered school buses, expanding the company’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, and establishing strategic partnerships to drive performance.

Smith has over 20 years of leadership experience in public and private-equity-owned companies across manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, financial services, and services sectors. Most recently he served as director, Strategy and Deal Advisory at KPMG. Before then, Smith held various executive roles, including Chief Operating Officer at financial services company DFC Global Corp, and Associate Principal at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

"Britton’s broad industry and leadership experience makes him a strong executive team member to further fortify Blue Bird's leadership position in zero-emission electric school buses,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO, Blue Bird Corporation. "He will be instrumental in turning our vision of an employee-centric, high performance organization into reality. Together, we will advance clean transportation solutions to shape the future of the industry.”

Smith succeeds Trevor Rudderham who has decided to retire after a distinguished, over 40-year career in the automotive and transportation industry. Rudderham has served in the role of senior vice president, Electrification since July 2020. He will stay on through the end of May to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Smith holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Distinction from the United States Naval Academy.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird's line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.

