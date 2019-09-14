Blue California Positioned to Launch Next Generation Allulose at Large-Scale Commercialization

The Company Expects its Proprietary Non-GMO Sweetener Ingredient to Achieve FDA GRAS Status

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based ingredient supplier and manufacturer, Blue California announced today its achievement in scaling up to commercialization of the natural rare sugar allulose by the end of 2019. The company is in the position to expect a GRAS "No Question Letter" from the FDA next year.

Blue California's allulose is unique because it is created from natural substrates using a proprietary bioconversion technology to produce a natural and non-GMO sweetener. In nature, allulose is initially recognized in wheat, and found in select fruits, including figs, raisins and jackfruit.

Allulose is a monosaccharide sugar that has a sugar-like taste and texture but with about one-tenth the calories of full caloric sugar. The good news for diabetics and people measuring their blood sugar levels is that allulose does not impact blood glucose or insulin levels.

This makes the natural sweetener an ideal ingredient for formulators to use in a spectrum of products, including food, beverages, dairy, bakery and confectionary.

"Blue California is in a good position to offer a competitive price for our nature-based allulose ingredient to food and beverage manufacturers that are seeking to reduce calories, and replace sugar and sucrose," said Katie Ferren, Blue California's V.P. of sales and marketing.

This year, the FDA announced to exempt allulose from the 'Sugars' and 'Added Sugars' line of the Nutrition Facts Panel. This regulatory decision was good news to manufacturers because after the decision, allulose will be labeled and listed under the ingredients list in the carbohydrate line of the "Nutrition Fact Panel." The applications for allulose allowed by the FDA include carbonated and non-carbonated food and beverages.

"Our preparation to achieve a large-scale position has been incremental in research and development, and now we are ready to achieve GRAS status to offer a valuable ingredient that is truly marketable and functional commercially," said Hadi Omrani, director of technical and regulatory affairs.

Blue California looks forward to working with its customers on providing ingredient expertise, competitive pricing, and market knowledge on its proprietary allulose.

About Blue California

For more than 20 years, Blue California produces superior ingredients for the global market through the innovation and manufacture of high purity natural compounds and botanical extracts used in food products, beverages, cosmetics, the fragrance and flavor industries and nutraceuticals. Visit www.bluecal-ingredients.com

Meet the Blue California ingredient experts to learn more about ingredients making strides in products at the 2019 SupplySide West show in Las Vegas; booth 3051.