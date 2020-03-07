Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Expands Coverage for Coronavirus Testing

EAGAN, Minn., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross), the state's leading health insurer, has announced immediate coverage updates in an effort to help prevent the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Blue Cross will cover the full cost of medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC guidance related to COVID-19. With no cost to the member, Blue Cross will pay for the appropriate medically necessary diagnostic testing for fully insured employer, individual and Medicare members who meet CDC guidelines for testing. These members will not have any co-pay, co-insurance or deductible costs for the tests. Self-insured employers will have the flexibility to apply the same no-cost structure.

Blue Cross will waive all prior authorizations for diagnostic tests for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance if diagnosed with COVID-19. Blue Cross will also make dedicated clinical staff available to address inquiries related to medical services, ensuring timeliness of responses.

Blue Cross will increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member's benefit plan) and/or encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefit. Additionally, members will not be liable for the additional charges that stem from obtaining a non-preferred medication.

Blue Cross will expand access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines. Given the nature of this epidemic, seeking in-person medical care may lead to further spreading of the virus. We will encourage the use of virtual care and also facilitate member access and use of nurse/provider hotlines.

Blue Cross remains vigilant and focused in our efforts to ensure we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our members and our associates. Timely information and updates can be found at bluecrossmn.com/coronavirus.

