Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Awards $1.8 Million in 2021 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grants

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on targeting the socio-economic and social determinants of health impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced today the awarding of $1.8 million in Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grants to 28 community-based organizations statewide.

The 2021 HKHF grantees were selected following an extensive evaluation process. And while the primary focus of the HKHF program has not changed, the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest associated with social justice initiatives in the United States reinforces BCBSTX's focus on health equity and its core purpose to stand with its members and the communities in sickness and health.

"This year's grant process was especially important given the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sheena Payne, BCBSTX's director of Community Investments. "So, we are happy to award these grants that will support and nurture meaningful and transformational projects across Texas. Strategically, it is also important that we continue to aid community-based organizations that are directly supporting children and families who have been impacted by the health, economic, and social implications of this pandemic."

Since its inception in 2011, the investment strategy of the HKHF program has been predicated on four key pillars - disease prevention and management, nutrition, physical activity and safe environments.

However, the 2021 HKHF grant cycle called for an emphasis on programs that create measurable results to address the current public health pandemic and social factors exacerbating health inequalities and social determinants of health such as lack of housing, food deserts, education and jobs and mental health.

Towards that goal, the 2021 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grantees are:

Baylor Health Care Systems Foundation: Addressing COVID-19, primary care access, and social determinants in southern Dallas

Brighter Bites: Disease prevention and intervention

Community Family Centers: Family and healthy kids, connections for health equality

El Centro de Corazon: Improving the Health and Wellbeing of Underserved Children amid COVID-19

Health Code: Democratizing wellness

Southwestern Medical Foundation: Mental health and safe environment

Family Service Association: Disease prevention and intervention

Methodist Justice Ministry: Counseling services for indigent women and children escaping domestic abuse and neglect

Bexar County Community Health Collaborative: Uses a synergistic approach to solving critical community health needs in the Bexar County region.

Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (Project Tejas): Mental health and substance abuse

Health Care for Special Populations: Disease prevention and intervention

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic: IBH mental health screening and treatment for children

My Possibilities: Health and wellness program

Network of Community Ministries: Mobilizing food delivery

Refugee Services of North Texas : Mental health

Santa Maria Hostel: Mental health and safe environment

Shriners Hospital for Children: Navigating pediatric healthcare and COVID-19 pandemic

The Salvation Army of North Texas : Disease prevention and intervention

The Trust for Public Land: Disease prevention and intervention and safe environment

University of Houston Foundation (Telehealth Pilot): Access to care, disease prevention and intervention

University of Houston Foundation (Telehealth Pilot): Access to care, disease prevention and intervention

Urban Harvest: Creating pathways for food insecure families to access healthy food choices

El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation: Managing pediatric diabetes along the U.S.-Mexico Border

MHP Salud: Healthy outcome, healthy living

Shannon Medical Center: San Angelo Diabetes Coalition Initiative

Texas CASA: Advocating for health equity for Texas children in foster care

It's Time Texas: Collaborative innovations for community health

University of Texas Foundation – Sprouting Schools: A digital platform to support teachers delivering garden-based foods

Nine years ago, the HKHF program started as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The HKHF program has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $14 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.

