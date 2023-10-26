Blue Diamond Resorts Introduces Innovative Website Technology to Attract New Generation of Travelers

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce the inclusion of a new installment payment method for travelers who book through its website, specifically its dedicated brand websites. This innovative addition comes just in time for a very promising Black Friday of 2023, during which Blue Diamond Resorts is emphasizing that all-inclusive premium vacation experiences are meant for everyone. This advancement has been made possible through the latest innovations in travel payment solutions, ensuring a seamless and convenient booking experience for its guests.



"The inclusion of this technology on our website allows us to make our enhanced vacation experience more accessible to a new generation of travelers that desire to experience the ultimate all-inclusive vacation," said Jurgen Stutz, SVP Sales, Marketing, Revenue Management, and Distribution, Blue Diamond Resorts. "This is one additional step that Blue Diamond Resorts takes to remain innovative in the latest technologies and vacation trends, understanding the traveler of today and tomorrow," he added.

As part of their commitment to enhancing the guest experience, this new payment method aims to provide greater convenience and flexibility for travelers in the United States and Canada when securing their reservations.

The announcement follows the company's latest news of the comprehensive enhancement of the experience on the upgraded room categories Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ for their Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts portfolios, which include a personal butler throughout the entire experience, among an extensive list of perks and benefits. Blue Diamond Resorts is convinced that these services will allow more guests to experience vacations in these upgraded room categories.

This payment program encompasses the Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Mystique by Royalton Resorts, and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts brands, providing guests with a simplified and secure payment process, empowering them to book their dream vacations with ease.

Blue Diamond Resorts is transforming the all-inclusive hospitality segment across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. They adapt to market demands, offer diverse offerings to discerning travelers, and invest in innovative solutions like the new installment payment method. Their dedication to setting new standards in luxury and shaping the future of the industry is evident in their commitment to enhancing the guest experience.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

