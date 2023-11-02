Blue Diamond Resorts Takes Its Second Hotel Into the Metaverse

MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts proudly announces its latest innovation in the virtual reality universe with the introduction of immersive 3D scenarios for their newest property, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. This pioneering technology marks the second property of the hotel management company to be completely mapped, offering 360º virtual tours with an easy-to-use interface.



The introduction of this cutting-edge functionality invites both travelers and professionals involved in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) to delve into the resort's detailed features. It offers an insider's perspective on every nook and cranny, showcasing all the services tailored to meet the diverse needs of their guests. This immersive tool goes beyond enhancing the experience for travelers; it becomes an invaluable resource for MICE planners, providing a comprehensive view of all the venues ideally suited for events. Whether vacationers are planning a leisure trip or a business gathering, this experience empowers them to make informed decisions by immersing themselves in the resort's ambiance before confirming their reservations.

"With the rising popularity of virtual experiences, we're always finding new and refreshing ways to help travelers explore our properties and get a better idea of what they look like," said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & PR for Blue Diamond Resorts. "Last year, we introduced this virtual tourism tool at our Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Cancun, which was the first in our portfolio to offer this experience. It proved irresistible to travelers and solidified our position as a pioneer in the all-inclusive segment.”

The resort's website now features a captivating Virtual Tour option seamlessly integrated into the "Our Resort" section. This tour covers the entire property, from the expansive lobby and the exclusive Diamond Club™ lounge to the inviting pools, lazy rivers, and water park. Travelers can also virtually enter the resort to explore its modern rooms in various categories, restaurants, the GameUp Entertainment Center, Royalton FIT and spa facilities, as well as the convention center and its unique spaces for group events and luxury weddings.

3D renderings of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun provide vacationers with an authentic feel for each vacation venue. The interactive features allow guests to experience their vacation before they even arrive. Whether travelers are seeking a family, romantic, or friends getaway, they will have access to all the amenities that await them at the resort, from relaxing in The Royal Spa to savoring delicious meals at the à la carte restaurants. For business travelers, there is a comprehensive walkthrough of the Meeting & Event spaces, featuring 25,000 square feet, including a ballroom and 12 breakout rooms that can be customized according to customer needs.

Blue Diamond Resorts continues to push the boundaries of technology, going beyond the traditional to showcase their modern and unique venues. The all-inclusive metaverse is now accessible at royaltonresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/415b3c43-60a0-4efb-953d-c643b4e367eb



