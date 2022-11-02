Blue Health Intelligence Names Sam Mohanty as Chief Technology Officer

Data Expert to Develop Next-Generation Analytics Platforms for Customers

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) – a leading healthcare data and analytics firm – appointed pharmacy benefit management veteran Sam Mohanty as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Mohanty will oversee BHI's IT and data engineering functions that support the company's expanded customer solutions.

Mohanty brings to BHI deep experience spanning IT, data architecture and engineering, analytics, software development, and security/compliance. He will lead BHI's strategy to adopt and improve upon cloud-native and open-source technologies to support one of the healthcare industry's largest and most comprehensive data ecosystems.

"Sam will lead the evolution of BHI's technology roadmap to deliver innovative, actionable healthcare analytics solutions for our customers by leveraging connected, open-source technologies," CEO Bob Darin said. "His extensive experience also will play a key role in accelerating BHI's journey toward delivering customer-centric data solutions and near real-time insights."

Previously, Mohanty was Vice President and Chief Data Officer for Prime Therapeutics, where he led data and AI transformation to position Prime as a knowledge management company. He also held leadership positions at United Airlines, CVS Health, and JBA System.

"Driving technical innovation while defining and developing core technology architecture is critical to supporting BHI's strategic vision," Mohanty said. "BHI is poised to create a leading-edge analytics platform that will power the company's product development and champion a data-driven culture."

Mohanty holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Mysore in India.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence empowers health plans, providers, employers, and life science organizations to drive innovation and achieve measurable outcomes. With access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted data and analytics, BHI helps healthcare organizations gain insights to inform strategic decisions, support value-based care, and advance health equity.

BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com .

