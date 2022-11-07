BLUE MOON BREWING COMPANY SWAPS ITS ICONIC ORANGE WHEEL GARNISH WITH A LINE OF MINIATURE PIES FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Created in partnership with Melissa Ben-Ishay, Blue Moon Pie Pints are designed to garnish and perfectly pair with three of the brand's beloved beers.

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 27 years, Blue Moon has been synonymous with its iconic orange wheel garnish as the beacon brightness that creates a one-of-a-kind drinking experience. But for a limited time this holiday season, Blue Moon Brewing Company is swapping its orange garnish and replacing it with the only thing sweet enough to take its place: pie. Enter Blue Moon Pie Pints; because the perfect holiday beverage deserves the perfect holiday treat.

Blue Moon Brewing Co. has partnered with internet sensation and mini baked goods queen, Melissa Ben-Ishay to craft a truly unique culinary masterpiece for the holiday season, Blue Moon Pie Pints. Melissa worked with Blue Moon's team of brewmasters to craft three premium pie recipes created to perfectly pair with beloved members of Blue Moon Brewing Co.'s family of beers: The iconic Blue Moon, Blue Moon LightSky and Moon Haze.

"Blue Moon's orange wheel garnish is so iconic it would take something special for us to even consider replacing it," said Leah Bowman, Associate Marketing Manager at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Our ambition is to be the brighter brewing company, so we knew we needed to create something that was both fun and unexpected as well as perfectly paired to the flavors that make our beer special. As a leader in the mini baked goods space, Melissa Ben-Ishay was the perfect fit to create mini seasonal pie pints recipes that not only pair with each beer, but elevate the table and palate alike."

Beer and pie are two holiday staples at any Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving table but with Blue Moon Pie Pints, you can have your pie…and sip with it too! Melissa created three delicious pint-sized pie recipes to complement and pair with the brewery's three core family of beers:

Blue Moon - Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie : Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, the beer brewed with Valencia orange peel and coriander is best paired with the most iconic of pies. The Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie is a classic pumpkin pie with an elevated twist. This pie incorporates dashes of coriander and orange zest that compliment the subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma of Belgian White.

: Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, the beer brewed with orange peel and coriander is best paired with the most iconic of pies. The Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie is a classic pumpkin pie with an elevated twist. This pie incorporates dashes of coriander and orange zest that compliment the subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma of Belgian White. Blue Moon LightSky - Tropic Sky Pie : LightSky is a light wheat beer , brewed with real citrus peel for a lighter, exceptional taste. The Tropic Sky Pie is packed with a delicious mango and pineapple custard filling that compliments the surprising and refreshing flavors of LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.

: LightSky is a light wheat beer , brewed with real citrus peel for a lighter, exceptional taste. The Tropic Sky Pie is packed with a delicious mango and pineapple custard filling that compliments the surprising and refreshing flavors of LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat. Moon Haze - Coconut Citrus Pie: Moon Haze is a juicy hazy beer with bold tropical, coconut flavors and a heavy tropical citrus aroma. The sweet, bright citrus and tropical coconut of the Coconut Citrus Pie balances Moon Haze's hoppiness, while complementing the juicy flavor profile. A light coconut filling with juicy oranges are the perfect companion to this heartier Hazy Pale Ale.

"Whenever I come up with a new cupcake flavor or write a new recipe, I'm focused on getting the perfect bite. With the Blue Moon Pie Pints, you get the perfect bite and sip!" said Melissa Ben-Ishay, CEO and co-founder of Baked by Melissa. "As a long-time fan of Blue Moon, I was thrilled to work alongside their brewmasters to create recipes that complemented some of my favorite beers. These Pie Pints add such fun and festive flair to any holiday table this season."

Beginning today through Friday, November 11, consumers can purchase a limited quantity of Blue Moon Pie Pints three-packs per day at www.BlueMoonPiePints.com . Every Blue Moon Pie Pint is baked fresh by the bakers at Brooklyn-based bakery, Pie Corps. Keep checking back daily for your chance to get your hands on a pack of Pie Pints for any Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving celebration.

Missed a chance to order a Blue Moon Pie Pint? Enter for a chance to win* Blue Moon Pie Pints shipped directly to your door at www.BlueMoonPiePints.com/enter . And for those who would rather craft Blue Moon's Pie Pints at home, recipes can be found online at www.BlueMoonPiePints.com/recipes . Full size recipes to feed the whole family are also available on the site.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon Brewing Company takes pride in the quality and creativity of its beers and embraces the process it takes to get there. Our founder and head brewmaster dreamt up Blue Moon while living and learning in Belgium. The beer was first brewed at the Sandlot Brewery in Denver in 1995. Years later, we still pull inspiration from the people and places around us. Since our first creative twist in 1995 in Denver, we have continued to have fun experimenting and trying out new styles for our fans to enjoy. Beyond its signature Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, the Blue Moon family of brands also includes Blue Moon LightSky, a flavorful, light beer, and Moon Haze, the brand's juicy take on a hazy pale ale. At Blue Moon Brewing Company, something's always brewing. More information is available at www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com .

