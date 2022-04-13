BluE Nexus's First eAxle Adopted on Toyota's "bZ4X"

Achievement of excellent dynamic performance and downsizing, helping increase electric mileage

KARIYA, Japan, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BluE Nexus Corporation, AISIN Corporation, and DENSO Corporation today announced that they have jointly developed an eAxle for Toyota's new battery electric vehicle (BEV), bZ4X scheduled to be released in May 12, 2022. BluE's first eAxle has achieved excellent dynamic performance and downsizing and helps vehicles increase their electric mileage.

BluE was established inApril 2019 to develop and sell electric systems and driving modules. By combining the strengths of AISIN, DENSO and Toyota in electrification, BluE aims to further develop and popularize electric vehicles and to help realize a carbon-neutral society by meeting the needs of customers around the world.

The eAxle is an electric driving module that integrates a motor, an inverter, and a transaxle. BluE, AISIN, and DENSO have jointly developed three new models: a 150kW specification (front) for FWD vehicles and 80kW specifications (front and rear) for 4WD vehicles.

This product has achieved excellent dynamic performance and high torque by increasing output density. Optimizing cooling inside the eAxle utilizing simulations and technologies nurtured so far, adapting heat management technology and improving the double-sided cooling technology for inverter layers help to increase output density. Furthermore, top-class electric mileage has also been achieved through the optimal magnetic design of the motor, the joining technology to shorten coil ends, low-viscosity oil for the eAxle, and loss reduction technologies such as the new RC-IGBT.

Moreover, the eAxle has been significantly downsized through our technologies, including a built-in structure that incorporates an inverter into the transaxle, a downsized motor, and the shortened distance between the shafts by adopting an output shaft. The eAxle to be mounted in the front of a vehicle has a reduced longitudinal length, and the one to be mounted in the rear of a vehicle has a reduced height, helping expand the passenger and luggage compartment spaces.

AISIN has developed and produced more than 5 million electric units since the launch of its first hybrid transmission in 2004. Meanwhile, DENSO has developed and produced more than 20 million inverters since the launch of the first Prius in 1997.

In addition to the expertise of the AISIN and DENSO, the three companies have developed BluE's first eAxle by utilizing BluE's know-how regarding the optimization and modularization of components, and the company's capability to adapt to a variety of vehicles.

BluE, AISIN, and DENSO will continue to develop compact, highly efficient, low-cost products by leveraging their respective strengths and know-how. The companies will also contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society through by installing products in electric vehicles of every description via BluE.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-nexuss-first-eaxle-adopted-on-toyotas-bz4x-301525083.html

SOURCE DENSO