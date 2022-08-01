Blue Ocean Technologies Successfully Integrates with Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve banks and broker-dealers in North America and APAC regions on the NYFIX network around the clock, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced a global partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), a unique capital markets Fintech focused on global afterhours trading. Blue Ocean ATS (BOATS) will integrate with Broadridge's NYFIX order-routing network to offer clients untapped, after-market access to US equities.

Blue Ocean ATS operates an alternative trading system that replicates a daytime trading experience with electronic access, transparent price discovery, regulatory requirements, and clearing and settlement processes while overlapping significantly with Asia Pacific business hours.

"In today's environment of extreme volatility, access and transparency are mission critical to fostering fair markets," said Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "Through Blue Ocean's access to overnight markets and Broadridge's expansive client connectivity and proven managed services, we will do just that – enabling increased access to markets for global traders."

"Blue Ocean was founded with the sole objective of bringing accessibility to all investors and partnering with Broadridge will further our global connectivity and client reach among banks and broker-dealers," said Matthew Horisk, COO and CIO of Blue Ocean Technologies. "We're energized by this strategic partnership with Broadridge because of the platform and scale they'll provide, helping us facilitate new client connections to foster increased trade volumes throughout the industry."

Blue Ocean Technologies will benefit from Broadridge's VeriFIX solution, allowing Blue Ocean to simulate FIX order flow in a non-production environment, and Broadridge's FIX Conductor offering Blue Ocean the ability to onboard new clients not on NYFIX. Blue Ocean will also reap additional client connectivity to manage client order flow through Broadridge's managed FIX client connectivity layer.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean Technologies' US broker dealer subsidiary, Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday - Thursday.

Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For additional information, please visit our website: www.blueocean-tech.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

