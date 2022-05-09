|
09.05.2022 16:34:00
Blue Ocean Urges Shareholders of Global Cord Blood Corporation to Join Forces to Terminate its Proposed Acquisition of Cellenkos Inc
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd., together with its affiliates ("Blue Ocean"), is a significant shareholder of Global Cord Blood Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: CO), owning over 79.5 million shares* of the Company, equivalent to approximately 65%* of the Company's total number of shares. Blue Ocean strongly and unreservedly opposes the Company's intended acquisition of Cellenkos Inc, ("Cellenkos") (the "Proposed Acquisition") stated in an announcement (the "Announcement") published by the Company on 29 April 2022.
As a major shareholder of the Company, Blue Ocean firmly believes the Proposed Acquisition is not in the best interests of the Company and is highly likely to expose the Company to new and meaningful risks without sufficient potential benefits, due to the following reasons:
Blue Ocean has demanded open discussions and requested the Company to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to allow all shareholders to share their views and vote for the Proposed Acquisition. The Company has refused these requests. Despite Blue Ocean being the largest shareholder of the Company with over an interest in excess of 65% of the issued shares, unfortunately convening an EGM requires shareholders together holding 75% or more of total issued shares to call the EGM.
To safeguard the best interests of all shareholders of the Company, Blue Ocean intends to take all possible steps to prevent the Proposed Acquisition, including endeavoring to convene an EGM to pass a special resolution to terminate the Proposed Acquisition. Blue Ocean urges any shareholders of the Company who share any concerns regarding the Proposed Acquisition to reach out immediately and join forces to protect all existing shareholders of the Company.
For more details, please refer to the 13D filing - https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001467808/000110465922057288/0001104659-22-057288-index.htm
*as of 6 May 2022 after market closed
For any inquiries, please contact:
FTI Consulting
Ventimiglia, Matthew (US)
matthew.ventimiglia@fticonsulting.com
+12128505624
Rita Fong (Hong Hong)
Rita.fong@fticonsulting.com
+85237684548
Rachel Hsueh (China)
rachel.hsueh@fticonsulting.com
+862123151065
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ocean-urges-shareholders-of-global-cord-blood-corporation-to-join-forces-to-terminate-its-proposed-acquisition-of-cellenkos-inc-301542690.html
SOURCE Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.
