Blue Planet raises US$25 million from Nomura

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd (Blue Planet) today announced it has raised US$25 million from Nomura, Asia's global investment bank.

This strategic engagement by Nomura's Loans and Principal Investments Area in Asia ex-Japan will help Blue Planet continue its efforts to develop integrated, inclusive and sustainable waste management solutions around the region.

By the end of 2030, Asia is predicted to account for half of the world's middle-class consumption. Waste generation rates are set to soar along with this increase in demand for resources.

Solid waste, in particular plastic and organic waste, is becoming a key challenge for the rapidly developing nations in the region as they seek to fulfil their commitments to climate change and to reduce marine pollution.

Blue Planet was founded with the vision to help avert this crisis by providing solutions that move beyond the traditional fragmented waste disposal paradigm of Asia where collection, processing and disposal are disconnected and inefficient.

By securing exclusive access to the entire waste management process, from generation to recovery, the company seeks to introduce a new standard of waste management that has social inclusion, resource efficiency and sustainability at its heart.

"The recent investment by Nomura will help Blue Planet expand our products and services, and provide circular economy solutions for sustainable waste management," said Madhujeet Chimni, co-founder of Blue Planet.

"Together, we aim to deliver our vision of 'zero waste to landfill', which is a long-term ambition to eliminate waste from business activities, downstream consumption and waste handling processes. For us, this means developing capabilities to process all the waste produced through reusing, upcycling, recycling or energy recovery. This will help Asia's rapidly developing countries to achieve long-term sustainable growth."

Managing waste sustainably in Asia

According to the United Nation's assessment, Asia is falling behind on three key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), and SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production).

Blue Planet's solutions help organisations and countries to achieve direct impact in the performance indicators of these three SDGs and beyond.

It is able to deliver on 15 out of the 17 SDGs directly or indirectly, and is a unique player in the region that engages with governments and companies to help them realise the benefits of sustainable waste management.

The company does this by measuring the success of waste management projects and technologies by combining positive financial output with environmental protection and social inclusion.

Aadit Seshasayee, Head of the Loans and Principal Investments Area, Asia ex-Japan at Nomura said, "Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) opportunities have been a key focus area for Nomura and Blue Planet through its solutions is leading the waste management space across Asia. Blue Planet's technologies and offerings make it a frontrunner in achieving the zero waste to landfill vision."

Nomura's strategic investment is the latest milestone for Blue Planet which in the past 17 months has announced a string of acquisitions including Rudra Environmental Solutions (India), Yasasu Environmental Management Services (India), Xeon Waste Managers LLP (India), Globecycle Holding Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Virtus Concrete Solutions Ltd (UK) and Smart Creative Technologies Ltd (UK).

In Asia, there is an overall increase in capital flowing into companies that contribute positively to environmental and social progress, such as clean tech, renewables and waste.

Notably, Japan is a frontrunner for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing in Asia and has made significant strides in expanding its efforts, driven by the country's revised reporting standards, the emergence of a sustainability-focused stewardship code and public policies.

Bharadwaj Chivukula, co-founder of Blue Planet said, "Nomura's investment into Blue Planet is a testament to our capabilities and we look forward to working with the team to achieve impact around the region, even as we grow a sustainable, profitable business."

One of Blue Planet's key offerings includes conversion of organic waste into energy and high-value compost using an anaerobic digestion technology. Other solutions include conversion of single-use plastics to fuel oil, recycled geopolymer concrete blocks made from inert waste and precious metal recovery from electronic waste using a non-hazardous chemical process.

"Together, we will re-invent the way municipalities and companies around the world deal with resource recovery and waste. We operate with a triple bottom line approach that benefits people, planet and creates prosperity," Chivukula added.

Headquartered in Singapore, Blue Planet has multiple offices around the world including India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. The company continues to grow and find partners, investors and clients that will help contribute to decreasing the environmental footprint waste leaves behind.



About Blue Planet Environmental Solution Pte Ltd:

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions which enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing and treatment of waste.

Blue Planet's key investors includes the Neev Fund which is an infrastructure-focused private equity fund that was created as a partnership between State Bank of India (SBI) and the UK Government's Department for International Development (DFID) with a focus on achieving long-standing capital appreciation by promoting sustainable models of development to focus on low income states in India.

Website: www.blue-planet.com

About Nomura:

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

