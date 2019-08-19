Blue Planet's latest acquisition marks entry into industrial waste processing

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("Blue Planet"), a Singapore headquartered company, today announced its latest acquisition of Globecycle Holding Sdn. Bhd. ("Globecycle"), a Malaysian waste management company that specializes in handling industrial waste.

This acquisition marks Blue Planet's foray into Malaysia and adds to its portfolio a sustainable solution to manage both hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste.

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is Asia's leading end-to-end sustainable waste management solutions enterprise. The latest acquisition expands Blue Planet's operational footprint, which currently covers Singapore, India, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

"Industrial waste in developing countries are often a source of great distress if mismanaged. Practices like illegal open dumping and burning of waste is made even more dangerous if municipal waste is contaminated by industrial waste, which often includes heavy metals and toxic chemicals," remarked Madhujeet Chimni, founder and chairman, Blue Planet.

To achieve sustainable industrial growth, it is imperative to find solutions that can apply for different types of industrial wastes, including electronic waste, toxic sludge containing metals, spent solvents and alkaline, and contaminated general solid waste.

Chimni added, "With this new acquisition, Blue Planet will be able to leverage the expertise of the Globecycle team to provide a way to process industrial waste in an environmentally secure way."

The announcement comes less than a month after Blue Planet announced the strategic acquisition of British electronic waste technology company, Smart Creative Technologies Ltd., which will help Blue Planet expand its e-waste processing capabilities in Asia.

Bradley Chew, Director, Blue Planet, commented, "Blue Planet was founded on the principle of integrating the fragmented and highly inefficient waste industry. With Globecycle's technology, we can now offer sustainable industrial waste handling solutions in addition to our existing capabilities to process organic, plastic and electronic waste."

Creating circularity

Globecycle is headquartered in Penang, Malaysia, and is one of the country's largest waste management companies with fully integrated facilities to handle and process industrial waste. The company was the second in Malaysia to procure an integrated secure landfill permit.

Cody Tan, Managing Director, Globecycle commented, "We have long believed that we need a viable solution to manage the growing industrial waste in the region if it is to develop sustainably."

"Our team is experienced in handling industrial waste and we offer our customers sustainable and professional services which are cost-efficient and environmentally secure," he added.

Globecycle is a major player in Malaysia for collection, segregation and recycling of general and scheduled waste including plastic scrap, electronic waste, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, solder dross, oil residue and other waste streams.

The company's operations include a materials recovery facility located in Kulim, Kedah, which provides easy access to the northern industrial areas of Malaysia. At the site, recyclable materials, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electronics and plastics, are extracted and processed before being sold for further processing and re-use. Globecycle collected and processed more than 17,000 tons of recyclable materials in 2018.

By holding a permit to operate a secure landfill, it is the only company in North Malaysia that will be able to provide secure and efficient industrial waste management and recycling services. The landfill is expected to be operational next year with a monthly capacity of 5,000 tons.

Globecycle's operations in Malaysia feature state-of-the-art technology and its operations have achieved certification to ensure high operational standards that certifies its ability to eliminate all occupational hazards and risks related to the handling of hazardous waste.

By recovering valuable materials from industrial waste and re-entering them into the economy, Globecycle's operations help address resource scarcity and also reduces air, water, and soil pollution associated with the extraction, refining, and processing of virgin materials.

Bringing the solution to Asia

Chew added, "The acquisition of Globecycle is in line with Blue Planet's vision to bring together technologies that, when combined, can deliver the vision of a circular economy and a resource-efficient model of growth."

The acquisition helps further the ambitions of Blue Planet's key investors, including the Neev Fund, to achieve long-standing capital appreciation by promoting sustainable models of development to focus on low income states in India.

Neev Fund is an infrastructure-focused private equity fund that was created as a partnership between State Bank of India (SBI) and the UK Government's Department for International Development (DFID) with a focus on renewable energy, healthcare, education and urban solutions.

Chimni commented, "We further hope to expand this by pairing Globecycle's technology with complementary Blue Planet solutions, including electronic and inert waste processing abilities, to help us achieve our aim to integrate waste solutions.

"Moreover, we want to bring the expertise of the Globecycle group to other countries in the region, like India, to set up industrial waste handling facilities that operate with the ethos of environmental protection and social inclusion."

"By working together with Blue Planet, we hope to scale-up our operations and play a critical role in transforming the waste landscape in Asia," said Tan.

About Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions which enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing and treatment of waste.

Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

Website: www.blue-planet.com

About Globecycle Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Globecycle was established in April 2009 with a strong commitment to save and protect the environment. The company is an experienced waste management provider with comprehensive facilities with highly experienced staff.

The company provides a one-stop recovery plant of scheduled waste licensed by the Department of Environment (DOE), Malaysia. Globecycle is a licenced Local Manufacturing Warehouse (LMW) approved by Malaysian Customs. The company has also secured ISO certification for quality management, environmental management and occupational health and safety for its business operations.

