Blue Prism Recognized as Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, today announced it has been positioned, once again, by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

In the 2021 report, Gartner evaluated 18 vendors based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision criteria and positioned Blue Prism as a Leader.

According to Gartner, "Leaders have an insightful understanding of a market's realities, a reliable track record, an ability to influence a market's direction, and an ability to attract and retain customers. In the RPA market, Leaders demonstrate an understanding of enterprise customers' needs and of opportunities to expand functionality and add new products and services to their core RPA offerings. Simply put, a Leader must have a market-leading vision and the ability to deliver on that vision. A Leader may not always be the best choice for every customer. A focused, smaller vendor that is not a Leader can sometimes provide superior support and commitment. Other vendors may provide a specialized capability that is essential for some organizations, such as enhanced security or specific features or functions (required, for example, by call centers and individual desktop use cases). A vendor that focuses on RPA for a specific vertical market or within a limited geographic area may not be a Leader in the overall market, but it may be a competitive option within its chosen market or area."

"Gartner's positioning of Blue Prism as a Leader supports Blue Prism's commitment to customers, partners, and our unique secure stance on intelligent enterprise automation technology, says Jason Kingdon, CEO and chairman of Blue Prism. "With our enterprise architecture, Blue Prism, more than any other vendor, aims to help customers scale intelligent automation across their entire organization. By aligning automation strategies with key business objectives, we help our customers deliver the greatest ROI possible and remain agile and competitive in a digital world."

Blue Prism is pioneering enterprise scale automation, supporting wider adoption of the technology across organizations. By focusing on orchestration, Blue Prism helps customers move away from single process automation towards an interoperable digital and human workforce, one that delivers quickly and efficiently on key business goals such as greater productivity, greater ROI and improved customer experience. Blue Prism's 98% customer revenue retention rate further demonstrates the trust and belief of its customers in Blue Prism products and service provision.

"Zurich Insurance UK has stayed with Blue Prism for a multitude of reasons, in particular because of the high level of service we receive. They provide a true partnership and have helped us achieve great success over the years. Zurich Insurance pride ourselves on our evolutionary workforce and Blue Prism have been essential in helping us achieve this," says Stephen Aldred, continuous improvement & automation manager, Zurich Insurance.

Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation', Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Naved Rashid, Paul Vincent, Keith Guttridge, Melanie Alexander, July 26, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Notes to editors:

Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart,

accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism