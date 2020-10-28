|
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS) announced today its third quarter 2020 net income of $5.1 million, or $0.88 earnings per share, compared to $6.2 million, or $1.10 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, and $1.3 million, or $0.29 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019. Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 include approximately $1.1 million in one-time expenses related to the proposed merger with Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks") (OTCQB: BAYK). The Company continues to experience record quarterly earnings, largely attributable to its mortgage division and the increased loan volumes. The Company also continued to recognize Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan processing fees over the expected loan lives throughout the third quarter, which was largely offset by increased loan loss provisioning due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its long-term economic impact. Additionally, the Company was pleased to declare a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2020.
"Our team continues to proactively serve our clients and communities with unparalleled dedication," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ongoing combination of Paycheck Protection Program fee accretion and a historically strong mortgage market has enabled us to achieve record earnings while funding our loan loss provision at meaningful levels."
"We remain vigilantly engaged on the loan portfolio and maintain an open line of communication with borrowers as we work through the fallout of COVID-19 together," Plum added. "While the overall economic recovery this year has been strong and deferrals have significantly fallen, we recognize that many borrowers continue to struggle and will do so for the foreseeable future in an uncertain environment. We anticipate these conditions will contribute to a deterioration of asset quality in coming quarters."
Proposed Merger
On August 13, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Bay Banks, pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger with the Company as the surviving company. At or immediately following consummation of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank, the wholly-owned commercial banking subsidiary of Bay Banks, will be merged with and into Blue Ridge Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned commercial banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge, with the Bank as the surviving bank.
Paycheck Protection Program
The Company funded over 2,400 PPP loans totaling approximately $361 million, as of September 30, 2020. Estimated PPP processing fees earned by the Company for these loans is approximately $11.5 million. The Company funded these loans, which have a statutory loan interest rate of 1.00%, using the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which provides 100% funding at a cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios. The Company is currently working with PPP borrowers through the forgiveness phase of the program. As of October 28, 2020, $48.7 million in PPP loans have been submitted and are awaiting full forgiveness.
COVID-19 Response
The Company resumed normalized branch operations early in the third quarter and continues to follow appropriate hygienic and distancing guidelines. While branch traffic has steadily improved, the Company believes digital use adoption following COVID-19 will have a meaningful impact on future customer behaviors and business investment decisions.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due totaled $4.5 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 27.1%, from June 30, 2020. The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increased provisioning in the second and third quarters is related to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's borrowers.
In response to COVID-19, the Company approved 553 loan deferrals for a total of $110.6 million, or 16.3% of the held-for-investment loan portfolio excluding PPP loans, as of October 20, 2020. Approximately $104.1 million, or 94.1%, of these deferred loan balances are now past the deferment period and are back on normal payment schedules. At the time of this release, the Company was aware of five borrowers with loan balances totaling $6.5 million that were either still in deferral or in the process of requesting a second deferral for a period of three months. The Company is closely monitoring the past due loan portfolio, and proactively staying in touch with borrowers, especially as it relates to high-risk industries as outlined below.
The economic fallout from COVID-19 is materially impacting all parts of the economy, and especially certain industries. The information below provides the Company's exposure to these industries, utilizing the Company's NAICS coding on its loan accounting system as of October 20, 2020:
Industry by NAICS Code
Number of
Total Loan
Hotels and Motels
13
$28,436,530
Bed and Breakfasts
5
2,748,650
All Other Traveler
Accommodations
7
4,409,971
Full-Service Restaurants
17
4,091,938
Limited-Service Restaurants
11
4,707,694
Religious Organizations
36
7,245,171
TOTAL
89
$51,639,954
Balance Sheet
The Company had total assets of $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $562.5 million, or 58.6%, from December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $62.5 million, or 3.9% from June 30, 2020. The increase in total assets year-to-date was primarily driven by PPP. Loans held for investment increased $392.3 million, or 60.7% from December 31, 2019, and $17.7 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2020. Included in this increase is approximately $361.8 million in PPP loans originated year-to-date, and $11.8 million in PPP loans originated in the third quarter. A majority of these loans are fully funded by the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program, resulting in a corresponding increase in other borrowed funds on the balance sheet. The decline in total assets for the third quarter is largely due to the maturity of additional funding obtained in the first half of the year, included in cash and due from banks, in response to the insecurity surrounding COVID-19. The Company continues to test liquidity sources to ensure proper funding is available as the uncertainty around COVID-19 remains at the forefront. Total deposits increased $193.2 million, or 26.8%, from December 31, 2019, and decreased $50.6 million, or 5.2% from June 30, 2020. Noninterest demand deposit accounts increased $100.8 million, or 56.7% year-to-date and decreased $6.6 million, or 2.3% for the third quarter. The increase in deposits year-to-date was attributable to funds retained from PPP customers as well as the build-up of liquidity in response to COVID-19. The decrease in the third quarter is largely due to the maturity of some of those additional liquidity reserves.
The Company experienced held-for-sale loan growth of $137.5 million, or 247.1%, year-to-date, and $65.3 million, or 51.1% in the third quarter. The growth in available-for-sale loans was due to an uptick in volume created by market conditions and the continued expansion of our retail and wholesale mortgage operations.
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was approximately $11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Included in third quarter net interest income was approximately $3.8 million in net PPP related loan income. The Company's cost of deposits remained steady in the third quarter, decreasing slightly to 0.64% from 0.65% for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin increased to 3.26% in the third quarter from 3.19% in the second quarter of 2020, due to slight yield improvement in certain loan categories. The Company continues to experience margin pressure, including the net interest margin on its large PPP loan portfolio, which is 0.65%.
Other Income
Other income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $17.7 million compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase is attributable to increased mortgage revenue of $739 thousand in the third quarter in addition to the gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans, which amounted to $272 thousand in third quarter. Year-to-date mortgage volume for 2020 was over $900 million through September 30, 2020, a record for the Company.
Other Expense
Other expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $18.8 million compared to $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase relates to the aforementioned one-time merger expenses of $1.1 million. Additionally, salaries and benefits increased $960 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 due to bonuses and commissions for the mortgage division in relation to increased volume.
Mortgage Division
The Company's mortgage operations, which consists of its retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and its wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $4.3 million for the third quarter compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The primary driver of these record earnings for the mortgage division was increased volume, largely due to the low rate environment, expansion of the retail business line, the addition of the wholesale business line in late 2019, and retaining mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") beginning in the second quarter of 2020. Income related to MSRs increased from $1.6 million through June 30, 2020 to $3.2 million year-to-date through September 30, 2020.
Capital and Dividends
The Company continually monitors its capital position and is particularly focused on the potential impact that the fallout from COVID-19 will have on its capital position. The Company remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend, but the ability to maintain its dividend payment remains highly dependent on the depth and breadth of the economic impact of COVID-19. The Company may, depending on conditions, find it necessary to suspend common stock dividends.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) the effect of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions; (xvi) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xvii) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xviii) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xix) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xx) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration; (xxi) expenses related to the Company's proposed merger with Bay Banks, unexpected delays related to the merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and (xxii) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Income Statement Data:
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Interest and Dividend Income
$
14,444
$
13,167
$
10,423
$
8,457
$
8,118
Interest Expense
2,615
2,522
2,400
2,577
2,682
Net Interest Income
11,829
10,645
8,023
5,880
5,436
Provision for Loan Losses
4,000
3,500
575
277
570
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
7,829
7,145
7,448
5,603
4,866
Noninterest Income
17,748
16,524
4,998
4,541
4,973
Noninterest Expenses
18,812
15,807
11,338
9,628
8,206
Income before income taxes
6,765
7,862
1,108
516
1,633
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,707
1,644
267
(17)
380
Net income
5,058
6,218
841
533
1,253
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
4
4
(9)
(3)
(3)
Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
5,062
$
6,222
$
832
$
530
$
1,250
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
0.88
$
1.10
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.29
Net income-diluted
0.88
1.10
0.15
0.10
0.29
Dividends declared
0.1425
0.1425
0.1425
0.1425
0.1425
Book value per common share
17.47
16.83
15.95
16.32
15.09
Tangible book value per common share
13.47
12.72
11.80
12.14
14.00
Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
$
1,523,299
$
1,585,798
$
1,027,605
$
960,811
$
736,238
Loans held for investment
1,039,180
1,021,465
670,935
646,834
460,878
Loans held for sale
193,122
127,796
90,019
55,646
80,255
Securities
123,329
114,003
120,254
128,897
142,712
Deposits
915,266
965,857
769,160
722,030
520,280
Subordinated Debt, net
24,489
24,472
9,809
9,800
9,792
Other borrowed funds
459,611
478,412
140,900
124,800
129,600
Total equity
99,930
95,159
90,274
92,338
65,597
Average common shares outstanding - basic
5,719
5,659
5,664
4,588
4,347
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
5,719
5,659
5,664
4,588
4,347
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets *
1.30%
1.90%
0.34%
0.25%
0.69%
Return on average equity *
20.74%
26.83%
3.68%
2.70%
7.73%
Total loan to deposit ratio
134.64%
118.99%
98.93%
97.29%
104.01%
Held for investment loan to deposit ratio
113.54%
105.76%
87.23%
89.59%
88.58%
Net interest margin
3.26%
3.19%
3.71%
3.46%
3.16%
Cost of deposits
0.64%
0.65%
0.95%
1.29%
1.35%
Efficiency ratio
73.55%
66.78%
91.10%
94.91%
83.40%
Capital and Credit Quality Ratios:
Average Equity to Average Assets
6.27%
7.10%
9.18%
9.31%
8.90%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment
1.17%
0.80%
0.73%
0.71%
0.96%
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.30%
0.39%
0.50%
0.54%
0.78%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.30%
0.39%
0.50%
0.54%
0.78%
Net charge-offs to total loans held for investment
0.01%
0.02%
0.04%
0.02%
0.05%
Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (Annualized)
0.03%
0.09%
0.15%
0.08%
0.19%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited):
Tangible Common Equity:
Common equity (GAAP)
$
99,930
$
95,159
$
90,274
$
92,338
$
65,597
Less: Goodwill and amortizable intangibles
(22,914)
(23,264)
(23,456)
(23,633)
(4,722)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
77,016
$
71,895
$
66,818
$
68,705
$
60,875
Total shares outstanding
5,719
5,654
5,661
5,659
4,347
Book Value per Share (GAAP)
$
17.47
$
16.83
$
15.95
$
16.32
$
15.09
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
13.47
$
12.72
$
11.80
$
12.14
$
14.00
* Annualized
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
ASSETS
2020
2019
2019
Cash and due from banks
$
77,596,236
$
60,026,071
$
22,317,907
Federal funds sold
-
480,000
285,000
Investment securities
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
113,888,827
108,571,161
121,739,785
Securities held to maturity
-
12,192,139
13,117,160
Restricted investments
9,440,580
8,133,519
7,855,079
Total Investment Securities
123,329,407
128,896,819
142,712,024
Loans held for sale
193,121,852
55,646,215
80,255,143
Loans held for investment
1,039,180,070
646,833,864
460,878,329
Allowance for loan losses
(12,123,387)
(4,572,371)
(4,404,593)
Net Loans Held for Investment
1,027,056,683
642,261,493
456,473,736
Bank premises and equipment, net
14,946,576
13,650,556
3,457,100
Bank owned life insurance
15,012,705
14,734,261
8,870,920
Goodwill
19,892,331
19,914,942
3,306,664
Other intangible assets
3,022,085
3,718,319
1,415,123
Other assets
49,321,294
21,482,629
17,144,336
Total Assets
$
1,523,299,169
$
960,811,305
$
736,237,953
LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
278,583,746
$
177,819,205
$
91,840,165
Interest bearing
303,051,674
220,776,065
160,302,009
Savings deposits
73,273,954
62,479,898
31,352,186
Time deposits
260,356,861
260,954,991
236,786,100
Total Deposits
915,266,235
722,030,159
520,280,460
Federal funds purchased
135,000
-
-
Other borrowed funds
459,475,705
124,800,000
129,600,000
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
24,489,071
9,800,434
9,791,964
Other liabilities
24,003,294
11,843,037
10,968,831
Total liabilities
1,423,369,305
868,473,630
670,641,255
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value, authorized - 25,000,000 shares;
outstanding - 5,718,621 shares at 9/30/20, 5,658,585 shares
at 12/31/19, and 4,346,866 at 9/30/19)
66,555,535
66,204,739
38,731,340
Contributed equity
251,543
251,543
251,543
Retained earnings
35,107,023
25,428,056
25,516,493
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(2,210,138)
229,051
876,027
Total Stockholders' Equity
99,703,963
92,113,389
65,375,403
Noncontrolling interest
225,901
224,286
221,295
Total Equity
99,929,864
92,337,675
65,596,698
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,523,299,169
$
960,811,305
$
736,237,953
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$
33,346,074
$
18,307,079
Interest and fees on loans held for sale
2,420,270
1,333,271
Interest on federal funds sold
1,948
5,995
Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities
2,146,553
2,601,462
Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities
119,481
182,651
Total Interest Income
38,034,326
22,430,458
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits
1,191,818
1,194,254
Interest on time deposits
3,697,433
3,296,668
Interest on borrowed funds
2,648,245
2,452,149
Total Interest Expense
7,537,496
6,943,071
Net Interest Income
30,496,830
15,487,387
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
8,075,000
1,465,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
22,421,830
14,022,387
OTHER INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
668,804
458,724
Earnings on investment in life insurance
278,444
874,337
Gain on sale of mortgages and brokerage income
31,968,720
10,966,532
Mortgage servicing income
3,241,070
-
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
(115,620)
2,080
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
208,836
85,666
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
(33,399)
Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans
778,559
298,288
Other noninterest income
2,241,377
1,602,888
Total Other Income
39,270,190
14,255,116
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
30,140,768
14,148,864
Occupancy and equipment
2,653,339
1,867,813
Data processing
1,799,268
1,068,695
Legal, issuer, merger, and regulatory filing fees
2,072,806
929,851
Advertising
517,638
606,854
Communications
536,447
334,450
Debit card
465,365
241,914
Directors fees
335,104
174,050
Audits and examinations
290,737
175,026
FDIC insurance
567,926
256,000
Other contractual services
870,432
269,626
Other taxes and assessments
748,405
746,361
Other operating
4,958,570
2,397,958
Total Other Expenses
45,956,805
23,217,462
Income before Income Taxes
15,735,215
5,060,041
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
3,618,349
989,296
Net Income
12,116,866
4,070,745
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,614)
(21,251)
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
12,115,252
$
4,049,494
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
12,115,252
$
4,049,494
Earnings per Share
$
2.13
$
1.01
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,680,930
3,998,267
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$
12,667,320
$
6,363,731
Interest and fees on loans held for sale
1,112,631
562,877
Interest on federal funds sold
292
2,006
Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities
633,713
1,133,468
Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities
30,403
55,904
Total Interest Income
14,444,359
8,117,986
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits
325,226
457,231
Interest on time deposits
1,189,521
1,305,869
Interest on borrowed funds
1,100,716
918,999
Total Interest Expense
2,615,463
2,682,099
Net Interest Income
11,828,896
5,435,887
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
4,000,000
570,000
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
7,828,896
4,865,887
OTHER INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
214,529
171,151
Earnings on investment in life insurance
93,738
58,915
Gain on sale of mortgages and brokerage income
14,399,627
3,942,644
Mortgage servicing income
1,644,739
-
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
(112,066)
-
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
208,836
85,666
Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans
515,631
251,768
Other noninterest income
784,086
462,749
Total Other Income
17,749,120
4,972,893
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
11,880,126
5,078,753
Occupancy and equipment expenses
921,692
627,281
Data processing
674,522
412,632
Legal, issuer, merger, and regulatory filing fees
1,536,062
295,187
Advertising expense
164,827
191,448
Communications
214,436
122,781
Debit card expenses
136,999
81,627
Directors fees
219,704
51,750
Audits and examinations
98,894
86,885
FDIC insurance expense
187,150
86,000
Other contractual services
515,995
89,292
Other taxes and assessments
279,617
257,056
Other noninterest expense
1,982,129
825,627
Total Other Expenses
18,812,153
8,206,319
Income before Income Taxes
6,765,863
1,632,461
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,706,805
379,322
Net Income
5,059,058
1,253,139
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
3,945
(3,075)
Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
$
5,063,003
1,250,064
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
5,063,003
$
1,250,064
Earnings per Share
$
0.88
$
0.29
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
5,718,621
4,346,866
