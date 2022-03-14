Blue-sky thinking: new rules allow digital nomads to work in the sun

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Setting up a remote ‘office’ is a freedom many are now used to. So why not do it in a beautiful part of the world?The pandemic locked us down, but at the same time freed many workers from the confines of the office. A new breed of digital nomads emerged – people who took their laptops, jumped on planes and set up shop in some of the most beautiful parts of the world. And with them have come schemes to make it easier for them to stay for months on end.Barbados was one of the first countries to formalise arrangements with its “welcome stamp”, launched in June 2020. To qualify, workers must earn more than US$50,000 (£37,000) during the 12 months they are in the country and pay $2,000 for the application. They will not be subject to income tax while they are there. Continue reading...