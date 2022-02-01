Blue Triangle Offers Digital Experience Monitoring Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Triangle, the leader in digital experience analytics for online businesses, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Google Cloud Marketplace. The Marketplace offers integrated solutions vetted by Google Cloud to deliver best-in-class products and services for modern enterprises.

Under a flexible pricing model and utilizing Google Cloud committed spend, Google Cloud customers can now purchase Blue Triangle to complement their technology stack and scale to their needs. The addition of Blue Triangle to the Google Cloud Marketplace allows digital teams full access to the firm's industry-leading suite of products for assessing and improving digital experiences, including Business Analytics, Real User Monitoring, Synthetic Monitoring, Tag Governance, and Content Security Policy (CSP) Management.

"We are excited Blue Triangle officially has a public offering in the Google Cloud Marketplace! This opportunity makes our digital experience management platform more attainable for digital teams and leading brands to help provide their customers the best possible experience, while quantifying how this experience impacts business outcomes," shared Lance Ullom, CEO of Blue Triangle.

He added, "Having Blue Triangle's comprehensive suite of solutions conveniently and readily available in the Marketplace helps users realize even more value in their investment, making it faster and easier to identify, predict, and realize real-time opportunities and risks to growing revenue."

About Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle's SaaS-based offering combines digital performance management with rich analytics to help online businesses optimize digital experiences that have a direct impact on revenue. With Blue Triangle, teams can track the experience of every web and mobile app visitor in real-time and identify specific web performance, third-party tag, and purchase path issues measurably affecting revenue. This data empowers teams to improve and secure their digital experiences along the most critical areas of the customer journey. To learn more about Blue Triangle visit www.bluetriangle.com .

