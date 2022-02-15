Blue Water Continues Rapid Expansion with New Virginia Campground

OCEAN CITY, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water is excited to announce the acquisition of Outlanders River Camp in Luray, Va. This magnificent waterfront property will be elevated with exciting new additions under Blue Water ownership and management, and known as Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River. Blue Water officially assumed management of the property in December and is planning a robust redevelopment to include the addition of 10 cabins this camping season, and additional RV sites, glamping tents, and recreational aquatics features in the future.

Blue Water appreciates the great opportunity to elevate this beloved campground. - Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO

"This 84-acre retreat with approximately 4,000 feet of riverfront along the Shenandoah River is a thrilling new addition to the Blue Water portfolio," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "Tucked into the Shenandoah Valley surrounded by breathtaking views, this scenic retreat offers secluded waterfront adventure and convenient highway access with close proximity to Luray's beautiful caverns, rich history, and a diversity of small town businesses and activities."

The property currently has three deluxe cabins, 42 RV sites, and approximately 15 platforms for camping. Over the course of development, Blue Water will be adding approximately 150 additional RV sites, 75 new cabins, and 60 new glamping tents. Each cabin will be equipped with the same comforts and elements guests love at other Blue Water properties, and the addition of glamping tents will offer the perfect blend of comfort and rustic living for an authentic camping experience overlooking the picturesque Shenandoah River.

"Blue Water greatly appreciates the opportunity to elevate this beloved campground while retaining the wonderful staff that has made this campground so special," Burbage said. "Return guests will be welcomed by many of the familiar faces that they are used to seeing during their stays."

Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River is the seventh campground and ninth Blue Water property overall in Virginia. Blue Water looks forward to continuing this rapid growth and portfolio expansion throughout the new year.

"We are delighted to add Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River to Blue Water's rapidly expanding family of properties," Burbage said. "This waterfront camping resort is an excellent opportunity to bring the Blue Water culture and camping experience to the Shenandoah Valley. Blue Water is earnestly seeking opportunities to develop and manage exceptional properties in extraordinary destinations."

To learn more about and book reservations at Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River, visit https://www.lurayrvresortshenandoahriver.com/.

