Blue Wave Voiceover Launches Today - Offering Progressive Options For Political Ads and Mission-Driven Content

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Blue Wave Voiceover announced the launch of its brand new voiceover collective: a group of professional voice talents that look and sound like America in 2020.

Diverse Talented Roster

The diverse roster of Blue Wave Voiceover spans generations, from Gen Z and Millennial-sounding young voices, through Baby Boomers and mature senior voices. The new collective is also proud to include voice actors from multicultural backgrounds – including African-American talents, as well as Hispanic talents who are bilingual English & Spanish speakers.

Blue Wave Voiceover enables political spot producers, campaign communications teams and mission-driven non-profit organizations to easily find expert, freelance political voiceovers that reflect the American landscape. The talents are all committed to ushering in a blue wave of candidates and causes running under Democratic and progressive banners.

One-Stop Shop

As the 2020 election cycle heats up, much of the political ad spends will be digital, with spots appearing on social media, streaming platforms, OTT and internet radio. Given the rapid-paced news cycle, and with more ways to reach American audiences than ever before, media producers of political content need ready access to top-tier voiceover talent to help them reach their voters where they're at.

The Blue Wave Voiceover collective is a talent roster featuring 20 professional "working class" (read: non-celebrity) voice actors located all over the country — Tennessee, Minnesota, California, New York and Massachusetts, among others. At a time when #RepresentationMatters in Hollywood and across the media landscape, the members of Blue Wave provide creative and production professionals with talented options to represent the diversity of today's American voter.

Available On-Demand

All members of this new collective have dedicated, professional home studios, catering to the speed of the political cycle and ready to respond immediately to meet challenging deadlines. All talent offer remote connection options like Source Connect, ISDN and phone patch for live direction and recording.

Get started by visiting the collective's new website to get started at BlueWaveVoiceover.com, where you can browse voiceover talent, listen to demos and select voices for your project. Easily obtain free, no-obligation sample audition reads of your script to choose from by e-mailing casting@bluewavevoiceover.com.

Blue Wave Voiceover is proud to be a member of the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) and is also listed in the directory of political consultants at Campaigns and Elections.

