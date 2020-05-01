Blueair Unveils Two New Product Innovations for Powerful Allergy Relief

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueair, a global leader in indoor air purifying solutions, today announced the rollout of two new products - Blue Pure Fan and Blue Pure 411+ air purifier - designed with allergy sufferers in mind. A first of its kind from Blueair, the Blue Pure Fan works to clean as it cools, while the Blue Pure 411+ builds upon the success of the original Blue Pure 411 air purifier with increased performance and upgraded design features.

"Allergies affect more than 50 million people in the U.S.¹ and while many may think they are avoiding airborne allergens by spending more time indoors, climate change is making allergy season longer and more intense and pesky airborne pollen can still find its way indoors," said Andy Lu, Blueair General Manager, North America. "At Blueair, we're on a mission to bring cleaner air to all and are proud to offer two new products that will help in doing just that."

The Blue Pure Fan uses patented air circulation technology to distribute clean, cooling air throughout the room while its combination of pre-filter fabric and main particle filter remove over 99%² of large particles like pollen and dust from the air. The purifying fan's thoughtful Scandinavian design includes customizable pre-filters available in five colors and other key features like mid-century modern legs, a handle for easy movement and one-button control.

Designed for rooms up to 185 square feet, the Blue Pure 411+ air purifier utilizes Blueair's HEPASilent™ filtration technology to remove 99.97% of all airborne pollutants including pollen, dust, pet dander, and viruses. Enhanced design features like the magnetic cord straightener and customizable pre-filters allow you to easily adapt the air purifier to meet your design preferences - swap out one of six available colored fabric pre-filters or leave the sleek white-mesh frame exposed for a modern, Scandinavian look.

The Blue Pure Fan is now available for purchase in the U.S. online at Blueair.com and through retailers including Amazon and Costco. The Blue Pure 411+ can be purchased online at Blueair.com and Amazon, and will be available on other retail channels later this summer. For more information, please visit www.blueair.com .

¹Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Allergy Facts and Figures. Retrieved from: https://www.aafa.org/allergy-facts/ .

²Based on third-party testing of removal rate of dust particles (2.839μm) and pollen particles (7.234µm) in 20 minutes at a room volume of 1,008 ft³ according to AHAM AC-1-2019 standard.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy efficient products and services sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. www.blueair.com.

CONTACT: Julie Muldowney

Finn Partners on behalf of Blueair

(312) 329-3902

julie.muldowney@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueair-unveils-two-new-product-innovations-for-powerful-allergy-relief-301050746.html

SOURCE Blueair