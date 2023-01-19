Bluebird Bio Prices Public Offering Of 20 Mln Shares At $6.00/shr

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

bluebird also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the public offering to be $120 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by bluebird.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to support commercialization and manufacturing for its two approved gene therapies, Zynteglo And Skysona; to accelerate future commercialization activities for its gene therapy candidate, lovotibeglogene autotemcel for sickle cell disease, if approved; and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 23, 2023.