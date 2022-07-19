BlueCart Acquires Revolution Ordering to Spearhead Innovation In End-to-End Hospitality Industry Software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCart, Inc. ("BlueCart"), the comprehensive order management platform company known for simplifying ordering for the hospitality industries made ordering even easier for its customers—and the guests of its customers.

This week, BlueCart announced its acquisition of Revolution Ordering, the off-premise partner for restaurants.

This week, BlueCart–the leading hospitality eCommerce platform–announced its acquisition of RRT Holdings, Inc. (DBA: Revolution Ordering) ("Revolution"), the off-premise partner for restaurants and hospitality companies. The merger brings together compatible business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and direct-to-consumer (D2C) products to provide a unified hospitality digital ordering and order management experience.

The BlueCart, BinWise, Revolution, and SproutQR combination offers hospitality and food businesses of all sizes an unparalleled opportunity to streamline ordering, improve profitability, reduce expenses, and enhance service. BlueCart clients and their customers now have a suite of digital tools for customizing menus, capturing orders, managing suppliers, and automating inventory management.

The partnership brings Revolution's omnichannel digital ordering platform,Order One, its delivery enablement product, Ground Control, its third-party delivery marketplace order insertion product,Connect, and its Google Food Ordering integration to BlueCart's B2B eCommerce platform. Both software platforms are supported by BlueCart's bar inventory software, BinWise, and its accompanying inventory scanning app, BinScan.

"As we continue to expand our platform features and operations, Revolution

will have a huge impact on our next growth phase within middle and enterprise markets," said Konstantin Zvereff, CEO of BlueCart.

"The food and hospitality industries are enormous and are going through a once-in-a-lifetime digital transformation," said Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. "BlueCart and Revolution share a vision to drive this digital transformation and leverage ordering technology and automation to serve their customers by simplifying work and helping them grow earnings through order optimization."

The combined companies have handled over $2 billion in sales through the platform and will have a significant and rapidly growing annual recurring revenue stream. BlueCart continues to enjoy a talented team operating a leading eCommerce platform serving over 100,000 restaurant and hospitality locations, including notable brands like Jason's Deli and Long John Silver's, as well as over 10,000 wholesale distributors like Fells Point Wholesale Meats, NOBL Cold Brew Coffees, and Ocean Beauty Seafood.

BlueCart and Revolution are engaging in communications to each platform's existing client base with additional opportunities rolling out over the coming weeks. Those interested in following additional developments as well as both platforms' content marketing initiatives can follow the BlueCart blog and Revolution Ordering blog.

About BlueCart

BlueCart is an end-to-end order management platform for wholesale businesses, hospitality professionals, and eCommerce businesses. The company combines the power and flexibility of a multi-channel sales platform with payment processing, shipping management, digital catalogs, and SEO-optimized digital storefronts.

About Revolution Ordering

RRT Holdings, Inc. (Revolution Ordering) is an industry innovator, multi-patented technology owner, and the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, Revolution provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Learn more at Revolution Ordering or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

