BlueCat hires Francisco Velasquez as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software for reliable and secure DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (collectively known as DDI), announced that Francisco Velasquez would serve as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.



Velasquez brings more than 15 years of experience to the role. As CFO of 360Learning, he oversaw financial planning and analysis, accounting, and treasury. Before that, he was a senior financial leader at e2open, where he managed a successful IPO in 2021 and helped the company grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Velasquez also held increasingly senior finance roles at Forterro, Rackspace Technology, and CA Technologies.

Global demand for DDI software is surging. The main drivers are digital transformation initiatives, including cloud migration, network and IT automation, and security. As BlueCat enters its next organic and acquisitive growth phase, Velasquez is ideally suited for the role.

"I am thrilled to welcome Francisco to the BlueCat team and look forward to leveraging his experience scaling businesses both organically and through mergers and acquisitions as we embark on our next phase of accelerated growth,” said BlueCat CEO Stephen Devito.

"I’m excited to join a dynamic organization with a reputation for supporting and rewarding its employees," said Velasquez. "I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with the talented workforce, senior leadership, and Audax Private Equity to help shape the next chapter of BlueCat’s journey."

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS company. The company’s mission is to help organizations deliver reliable and secure network access from any location and any network environment. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated DDI management platform that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. BlueCat’s DDI management platform was recognized as a market leader and outperformer in the 2022 GigaOm Radar report that evaluated all the vendors offering DDI Management. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices throughout the world, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Serbia. Learn more at bluecat.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading middle-market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, over 185 employees, and 85-plus investment professionals. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has invested in more than 160 platforms and 1,200 add-on acquisitions. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

Audax Private Equity is a part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $36 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.