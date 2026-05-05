International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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05.05.2026 20:32:49
BlueChip Exits Full International Equity ETF Stake Worth $4 Million
According to a recent SEC filing, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC reported selling its entire stake -- all 118,551 shares -- of the SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was approximately $4.0 million, based on quarterly average pricing.SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that provides diversified exposure to international equities, giving investors a single-vehicle way to access non-U.S. markets.BlueChip Wealth Advisors' decision to fully exit SEIE is worth a closer look -- not because it's alarming, but because complete sell-offs tend to carry more signal than simple trims. When a fund gradually reduces a position, it often reflects routine rebalancing. A full exit is obviously a more deliberate choice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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