BlueHalo Awarded $76M Prototype Other Transaction Authority for Army AMP-HEL Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser Vehicle Program

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) awarded BlueHalo a base $45.7M prototype Other Transaction Authority (with $30.2M in options) for the development of the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) system. Leveraging a long corporate heritage in directed energy and optical targeting and tracking systems, along with recent rapid deployments of the company's Laser Weapon Systems (LWS) LOCUST, BlueHalo will provide an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) mounted 20-kilowatt class laser weapon to defend against the growing Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) threats in the battlefield. AMP-HEL will provide additional overmatch capabilities to protect Division and Brigade Combat Teams.

"BlueHalo prides itself on being the protective ring around our forces. The AMP-HEL system will deliver a paradigm changing capability to our military, providing highly maneuverable protection for our warfighters on the ground so that they can achieve mission success and return home safely," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "AMP-HEL is the next instantiation of BlueHalo's proven LWS expertise. Our LOCUST LWS has successfully engaged and defeated numerous drone threats across a wide variety of background, clutter, slant range, and threat conditions. BlueHalo is honored to work alongside RCCTO as we continue to build an enduring platform, develop capabilities to address near-peer and asymmetric threats faced by our nation, and solidify our position as a leader in the Counter-UAS market and a proven alternative prime for our customers."

Last year, BlueHalo delivered its LOCUST laser system to the RCCTO for integration into the Palletized High Energy Laser (P-HEL) prototype, which deployed as the first operational High Energy Laser (HEL) Counter-small UAS (C-sUAS) capability overseas. The LOCUST laser system combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) algorithms, and processing to enable and enhance the directed energy "kill chain", which includes tracking, identifying, and engaging a wide variety of targets with its hard-kill HEL.

"AMP-HEL marks another historic step for the deployment of more HEL systems and the modernization of our national defense capabilities," said Trip Ferguson, BlueHalo Chief Operating Officer. "Through our layered defense solutions like LOCUST, BlueHalo continues to meet the toughest challenges with soldier-centered technology and inspired engineering–safeguarding our warfighters and nation."

The AMP-HEL award and successful deployment of the P-HEL system are just the latest in a string of disruptive innovations from BlueHalo's layered defense solutions that are transforming national security.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Cyber, and AI/ML. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

