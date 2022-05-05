BlueHalo Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Titan C-UAS

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo and its Titan Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Team are pleased to announce a $4M order of Titan Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) kits by the Department of Defense.

The award is in support of an elite unit within the conventional U.S. Army, and will be used to defeat enemy drones on the battlefield abroad and at secure locations in the United States, providing fixed-site and mobile force protection. The decision to invest in Titan systems was made after Titan out-performed competing technologies at Government evaluations based on both efficacy and ease of use by warfighters.

Titan is a portable, rapidly deployable system that creates a secure perimeter anywhere, providing automated identification and mitigation of threats for all major commercial and hobbyist control protocols and frequency bands. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Titan can detect and respond using adaptive, escalating countermeasures that minimize collateral impact to nearby communications. This AI foundation enables Titan to match or outpace the evolving threats, thereby providing an ideal capability for layered C-UAS defenses. The system can be mission-capable in under two minutes, requires no signals expertise or extensive training, and represents low operator cognitive load. Additionally, Titan's detection and escalating defeat technology is inherently capable of effectively managing multi-drone or swarm scenarios.

"It is incredibly exciting to see our Titan C-UAS solution meet and exceed the Army's expectations in the key performance parameters of efficacy and ease of use," said James Batt, BlueHalo's Chief Growth Officer (CGO). "We look forward to seeing these systems utilized on the battlefield to defeat enemy drones and provide a layer of protection to the Army warfighter and our nation in the very near-term."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo provides industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS), Autonomy, Advanced Radio Frequency (RF), Cyber, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT). BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

