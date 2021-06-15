BlueNovo and VitalTech Partner to Provide Equitable Access to Healthcare for Underserved and Underprivileged Communities

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNovo and VitalTechR have partnered in an initiative to provide virtual care and telehealth services to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). "Community based healthcare organizations have always been at the forefront of improving outcomes and leveraging lower costs for expanding care. Clinical quality measures and transparency are key to actionable data" says Fernan Caparas, (CTO), BlueNovo. "The convergence of BlueNovo's unparalleled organizational data coupled with VitalTech's unprecedented patient data allow for a unique partnership that identifies all quality measures across every touch point across the care-delivery continuum."

"Bottom line is, we need to do better at reaching those communities," says Peter Ianace, Chief Operating Officer of VitalTech, "BlueNovo will be our IT Consulting Solution as we reach out to FQHCs across the country." VitalTech launched their FQHC Reach Out Initiative earlier this year, highlighting their partnership with AT&T's FirstNet broadband network. With the FirstNet network, VitalTech is able to provide their virtual care solution to those living in underserved and underprivileged communities. With the platform, patients can be cared for remotely with ensured access to broadband.

VitalTech's virtual care platform transmits critical vital signs readings to clinicians for review, allows for messaging within the app, supports video for telehealth, and utilizes care pathways to automate care for patients, in real-time. This real-time support for FQHCs will unequivocally enhance the clinical workflow and experience. BlueNovo will use that enhanced clinical workflow data to improve key performance measures necessary to receive government funding for FQHCs to keep their doors open. Peter noted, "We are looking at value-based care as an opportunity and saying to ourselves, "How can we make this better?" That is what this partnership reflects."

About BlueNovo:

BlueNovo is a leading technology services provider of physician & patient-centered healthcare, and quality, for Community-based Healthcare Organizations. BlueNovo is partnering with leading companies in healthcare to develop and deploy breakthrough solutions that positively impact the delivery of healthcare.

For more information, please contact us at info@bluenovo.com or visit our website at www.bluenovo.com

About VitalTech:

VitalTech is a provider of fully integrated digital health solutions that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. VitalTech develops virtual care technologies that empower patients to better care for their health and wellness while enabling clinicians and health systems to remotely monitor, manage, and engage with their patients.

For more information, please contact Peter Ianace at VitalTech at peter@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.

