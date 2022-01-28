Blueprint Medicines Reports Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Current Indication For AYVAKYT

(RTTNews) - Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending to expand the current indication for AYVAKYT to include monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm or mast cell leukemia, after at least one systemic therapy. A final decision is anticipated by early April 2022.

AYVAKYT (avapritinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors harboring the PDGFRA D842V mutation.