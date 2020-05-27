Blueprint Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investors Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET .

on at . Virtual Goldman Sachs 41 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. ET .

on at . JMP Securities Virtual Hematology and Oncology Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. We have one FDA-approved precision therapy and are currently advancing multiple investigational medicines in clinical development, along with a number of research programs.

