Blueprint Prep Introduces the First and Only AI-Powered MCAT Tutor

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , a premier test preparation and professional training company, is proud to announce the launch of its new AI-powered chatbot designed to help premed students prepare for the notoriously difficult Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills (CARS) section of the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT). With this innovative new tool, students can now receive personalized guidance and support as they navigate one of the most challenging sections of the MCAT.

The AI chatbot, named Blue, is the first of its kind in the MCAT test preparation market. It is equipped to provide students with personalized guidance on how to tackle CARS questions through genuine one-on-one conversations while adapting in real-time to their individual learning needs.

Through the use of OpenAI's GPT-4 LLM (large language model), Blue was meticulously trained by Blueprint's MCAT experts, then rigorously tested by Blueprint instructors, tutors, and more content experts before getting released to a group of student beta testers.

"This revolutionary AI tutor is a prime example of how technology can be used to enhance the learning experience and provide students with the tools they need to succeed," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint. "With Blue, we are bringing cutting-edge technology to the MCAT prep industry, enabling students to prepare smarter, learn faster, and achieve greater results."

The launch of Blue comes at a time when interest in the use of AI in medical school and healthcare is on the rise. According to a report published in the Radiology: Artificial Intelligence Journal1, AI technology is rapidly revolutionizing medical education. It offers medical schools the ability to provide a more personalized curriculum that can adjust to each student's needs. As the demand for medical education increases, AI technology is fast becoming necessary to meet the evolving needs and preferences of students.

Blue is more than just another helpful tool—it's a "game-changer" for premed students, allowing them to develop their own strategic approach to CARS and improve test day performance. In fact, Blue has already received rave reviews from its beta testers.

"It feels like I'm interacting with a real person. The answers are detailed," said beta tester Ciera T.

Another beta tester was surprised at how much Blue surpassed their expectations. "The AI tutor is way smarter/more adaptable than I would have originally thought before trying the application," said Helen P.

This latest innovation from Blueprint is yet another example of how it is enhancing the test preparation experience and making advanced prep more meaningful and accessible to students.

"Blue represents the future of test preparation," said Riley. "As the use of AI in medical education becomes more prevalent, Blueprint is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in MCAT preparation."

To learn more about Blueprint's AI chatbot tutor, visit their website .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

